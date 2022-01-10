Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, the National Clinical Director for the Scottish Government said: “We have no intelligence at all that that story is true, so we're carrying on, anticipating lateral flow tests will be freely available to the population”.

He added: “We think it's a red herring. We believe the UK government when they say it's not true”.

On Sunday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he was “puzzled” by the reports, and insisted that free lateral flow tests would not be scaled back.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the scaling back tests within weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to the rumours on Twitter, where she wrote: “If UK government is really considering this (@scotgov certainly not signed up to it) it is utterly wrongheaded”.

