3,367 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours from Scotland.

This is 9% of the 39,660 tests that reported results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 317 people in hospital recently confirmed with Covid, and 33 people in intensive care.

Seven people have died after testing positive.

4,068,806 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,512,673 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Largest daily number of coronavirus cases since the start of July as over 3,000 reported