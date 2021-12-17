Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon covid briefing on Friday afternoon as Omicron spreads | Scots told to stay at home 'as much as feasible' | New rules for businesses
Follow The Scotsman’s live blog here as the First Minister gives an update on the covid situation in Scotland as the Omicron variant spreads across the UK.
Nicola Sturgeon will give a press conference at 12.15pm on Friday to update members of the public on the Covid situation in Scotland.
Her update comes after the First Minister urged people to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’ as the Covid variant Omicron is spreading across the UK.
The UK reported a record high of new Covid-19 cases this week and Ms Sturgeon said Omicron was likely to be the dominant strain in Scotland by Friday.
The new rules and guidance for Scottish businesses, set to come into force on Friday December 16, will require all businesses to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the further spread of Omicron in Scotland. Advice for bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs will see the return of one-way systems, plastic screens and app-based ordering in order to prevent bottlenecks and crowding at service points.
Keep up to date with the latest updates here as we follow the First Minister’s briefing and highlight the main points of her speech in this live blog.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Covid Scotland update LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon gives briefing on Friday as Omicron spreads
Last updated: Friday, 17 December, 2021, 13:05
- The First Minister set to hold a covid press conference on Friday afternoon
- UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads
- Scots told to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’
- New rules come into force for Scottish businesses
WATCH: Covid briefing HERE
Watch the First Minister’s Covid briefing here.
'I’m taking this extremely seriously’, says FM
The First Minister said ‘we are all taking this seriously’ when asked if Scotland was taking the Omicron situation more seriously than the UK government and Boris Johnson.
The First Minister added that there has to be “a systemic approach” with financial support to support Scottish businesses.
She is due to speak to the Prime Minister later today.
More than half the adult population has booster jab
Ms Sturgeon has praised the progress made in the booster vaccine programme during her briefing as she revealed more than half of the population over the age of 18 has now had a booster jab.
The First Minister said the aim is get “as many people as possible by the times the bells strike on Hogmanay.”
‘In the run up to Christmas, stay at home as much as you can’, says FM
The First Minister has urged people to stay at home as much as they can to enjoy and prioritise spending time with loved ones over Christmas.
She also commented that Omicron has served ‘the cruelest of blows’ during a time where she believed the covid situation would get better.
However, the First Minister highlighted the importance of ‘hope’ and urged people to get tested regularly and ensure you are going forward for vaccine doses and booster jag.
She added: “This is a time to pull together and support each other.”
'Tsunami’ beginning to hit as Omicron now dominant strain in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says
Nicola Sturgeon has announced Omicron has now become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland.
Covid Scotland: 'Tsunami' beginning to hit as Omicron now dominant strain in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says
Omicron has now become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Sturgeon said current support won’t cover businesses
Ms Sturgeon is to speak to the Prime Minister later today and will bring this up.
The First Minister said the appropriate support for businesses can only come from the UK powers ‘as it has borrowing powers that the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments do not have.’
£100 million funding for businesses announced
£66 million will go to hospitality sector, £8 million to food and drink supply chain, £20 million to culture sector, £3 million to the wedding sector and £3 million to the worst affected parts of tourism
Ms Sturgeon said the government is working with councils and enterprise agencies to ensure businesses get this money ‘as soon as possible.’
Omicron has now replaced Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland
The First Minister announced the Omicron dominance at her briefing on Friday as she said the ‘tsunami’ is starting to hit us.
Latest covid figures in Scotland
- 4,336 positive cases were reported yesterday with a positivity rate of 10.1%.
- A further seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours - taking the the total number of daily deaths under this measurement to 9,771.
- Due to the larger volume of cases, the number of cases reported may be lower than reality.
- 522 people are in hospital with Covid- 10 fewer than yesterday and 33 people are in intensive care- one fewer than yesterday.
-As of 5pm yesterday, there were 696 confirmed cases of Omicron in Scotland, however, it is understood many more cases of this variant will be in Scotland.
What can we expect from the briefing?
- Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked about the prospect of more Covid restrictions as she has already said these may be ‘unavoidable’ as Omicron spreads across the UK.
- Sturgeon is also expected to stress the concern the Scottish Government has for the variant as she warned that NHS services will be pushed.
- Ms Sturgeon wrote to Boris Johnson as she called on urgent financial help to protect businesses from the impact of the pandemic. We may see her call on the Prime Minister to reconsider an emergency covid meeting with her which he has previously rejected.
- Sturgeon may also mention changes to travel patterns due to the Covid surge.