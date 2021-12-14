Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon speaks to nation in TV address | Scots facing new covid restrictions | Booster roll out accelerated
Nicola Sturgeon is addressing parliament right now with an update on coronavirus.
She is thought to be introducing new restrictions as the new Covid variant Omicron is predicted to hit the country hard.
The First Minister will also be on a televised address to the nation this evening.
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 18:08
“Thank you for everything.
“And in sending you my Christmas wishes let me just, for all of us, wish for a happier and brighter New Year”
“We are not powerless.”
“Speaking to you in these terms is the last thing I wanted to be doing a few days before Christmas.
“The threat from Omicron is severe and we must respond seriously.”
FM again asks people to minimise their social contacts through out the Christmas period.
Nicola Sturgeon reiterates the points that she made in Parliament earlier today.
Adults will be ‘boosted before the bells’ is the hope, with the roll out increasing.
The First Minister is due appear on STV at 6 pm to address the nation with the latest Covid update.
An additional 100 Armed Forces personnel have been made available from today (14 December) to accelerate the vaccine rollout in Scotland amid a wave of Omicron infections, bringing the total number of personnel supporting this effort to 221.
121 personnel have been supporting the vaccine programme across Scotland since early October, and the boosted cohort of personnel are expected to be on task until the end of February 2022.
Alongside supporting the accelerated vaccine programme, 114 Armed Forces personnel are driving ambulances in support of the Scottish Ambulance service. As of today, this support will be extended until the end of March, with 96 personnel remaining on task to provide this life saving service.
Please find below the latest statement from the Night Time Industries Association Scotland.“The NTIA recognises the difficult public health position. However following Public Health Scotland’s call to cancel Christmas parties last week, our sector saw £1bn of damage to December revenue as a result. New restrictions this week will certainly cause additional economic damage and we await details from Scottish Government over the coming days. It is now vital that Government commits to fully replacing the losses being incurred by Scotland’s small businesses on a pound for pound basis. To do otherwise puts 100,000 jobs at risk and puts the very survival of the sector in doubt. The £100m fund announced today is a drop in the ocean compared to the losses already being incurred by our members and comes nowhere close to protecting the sector, the income of staff, and the survival of small Scottish businesses. We look forward to meeting Cabinet Secretary Forbes and officials today and will seek clarity on the details of support and restrictions which must learn from previous experience and now be developed in consultation with the sector to provide workable and clear guidance. Our members are ready to work with Scottish government to protect both lives and livelihoods and ensure the safest possible Christmas for Scotland.”