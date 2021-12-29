Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon updates the Scottish Parliament as Omicron cases continue to rise
The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday with an update on coronavirus as Omicron cases continue to rise.
Restrictions in Scotland kicked in just after Christmas, with social distancing back in place, table service in pubs and restaurants and Hogmanay events cancelled.
The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament just after 2 pm on Wednesday with the latest on the Omicron variant.
Nicola Sturgeon update LIVE: Follow here for all Wednesday's updates as the First Minister addresses Parliament
Last updated: Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 14:54
Whatever one thinks of the Barnett formula, it is not fit for purpose during a public health crisis says FM.
Heath Secretary tweets about PCR admin error:
Covid Scotland: Changes to isolation rules to be announced next week
Changes to isolation rules in Scotland are set to be announced next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she revealed a jump in the number of positive cases to 15,879 yesterday and warned that the period ahead “will not be an easy one”.
FM again says that she wishes Scotland had borrowing powers. She adds she knows that the money she is providing for businesses is not enough, but they cannot provide more support.
FM: I’m not disagreeing that this is an important decision - but it is important we get it right.
Anas Sarwar also encourages people to get the booster.
He sides with Douglas Ross on the issue of the isolation period due to the impact on business.
Nicola Sturgeon announces latest Covid figures at Scottish Parliament briefing, and addresses rapid Omicron spread
FM : This is one of the most important decisions we will make.
It is important we understand the context for making that decision.
Although initial data on Omicron positive, authors of the studies warn not to get carried away..
Douglas Ross starts by saying he recognises the struggle people are going through - and asks everyone to get boosted and vaccinated.
He now brings up the isolation rules, and criticised the FM for not having reached a decision.
Due to vaccination, 2022 will be a better year the FM concludes.