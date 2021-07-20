People should not automatically self-isolate if they are “pinged” by the NHS Covid-19 app but should instead make an “informed decision” about what to do, a Government minister suggested.

In response to mounting concern about the impact of the “pingdemic” on businesses, the Government appeared to soften its line on self-isolation for those told to quarantine by the app.

Business minister Paul Scully said self-isolating after being told to by the app was a decision for individuals and employers.

Although it has never been a legal requirement to obey the app’s instructions, the official NHS guidance has been that people should “self-isolate immediately” when told to.

Mr Scully told Times Radio: “It’s important to understand the rules. You have to legally isolate if you are on the… contacted by Test and Trace, or if you’re trying to claim isolation payments.