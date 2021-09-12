Covid Scotland: More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in Scotland’s hospitals

The number of patients with recently confirmed coronavirus is 1,019, according to the latest data published by the Scottish Government on Sunday.

This is a rise of 34 on the previous day and marks the ninth consecutive daily increase.

Of these patients, 88 are intensive care, up five.

Scotland recorded 5,912 new cases in the past 24 hours but no new deaths, the latest figures show.

However, the Scottish Government noted registry offices are generally closed at weekends.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,242.

The test positivity rate was 11.5 per cent, up from 10.9 per cent the previous day.

A total of 4,140,616 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,777,461 have received their second dose.

