It will offer anyone seeking a jag a choice of all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

A report by the Office for National Statistics showed some 13 per cent of people aged between 16-29 across Britain were hesitating about getting vaccinated, the highest proportion of any age group.

NHS Lothian's Pat Wynne says pop-up centres make getting the vaccine more convenient

But they are also the last group to be offered the vaccines since being targeted from the start of last month.

NHS Lothian, who are running the initiative at the Gyle, say adults of all ages are also welcome to drop in for the jabs.

The medical team can provide a first or second dose – as long as the first dose was given eight weeks before.

A mobile vaccine clinic

Pat Wynne director of primary care and community nursing, said the aim is to make it convenient as possible for people to get the jab.

“We wanted a centre where people could easily drop in when they were out and about, shopping or working.

“We need as many people as possible to come forward and be vaccinated, especially those aged between 18 and 29.

"It is also worth reminding all 17-year-olds that if you turn 18 before 31 October 31, you can also get your vaccine.

“We have had a lot of success when we took our vaccination bus to shopping centres and large venues.

"We are really pleased to have teamed up with Gyle Shopping Centre and we are grateful to them for providing this space for such a prominent drop-in clinic.”

The clinic will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm.

The pop-up clinic will make it easier for medics to get the vaccine into the heart of Lothian communities.

NHS Lothian has also partnered with Musselburgh Racecourse to deliver a series of pop-up vaccination clinics to help beat COVID-19.

The first drop-in took place on Sunday and will be followed by others at the next two race meetings on 30 July and 6 August They are available to any race-goer who is over the age of 18 and who requires either a first or second dose

The race meetings come after a number of recent similar ventures, which saw NHS Lothian-led clinics take place ahead of Hibs, Hearts and Livingston football matches.

They followed the vaccination buses, which were led in partnership with Scottish Ambulance Service and Lothian Buses - parking up in shopping centres, The Grassmarket and some playing fields.

Vaxi-taxis are now also being pioneered which sees members of the vaccination team providing vaccinations in church halls and community centres.

Mr Wynne added: “We are determined to do everything we can to make sure it is as easy as it possibly can be for everyone to get their vaccine.”

