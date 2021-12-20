Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon rules out further restrictions on household mixing before Christmas

In a statement released on Monday evening, the First Minister said: “The Cabinet will discuss tomorrow and I will set out in Parliament if there are any additional or wider steps necessary, but I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave out last week is the advice that will take us through Christmas.”

The First Minister added: “My clear message to individuals is to reiterate the message I gave last week and that is, in the run up to Christmas, please reduce your contacts, stay at home as much as is feasible right now.

Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out further restrictions around household mixing before Christmas. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“For Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we’re not asking people to cancel plans, but think about keeping them as small as your family circumstances allow and make sure everyone is testing before going, and following rules around hygiene and ventilation.

“Then after Christmas, for a period, limit your contacts again, so we can suppress infection as much as we possibly can, as we speed up the vaccination program.”