The figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday show 65,860 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 34.9% were positive.

The figures include a note advising of delays in between tests being taken and results being reported but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs in a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

There were 1,031 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 38 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,383,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,017,051 have received a second dose, and 2,992,583 have received a third dose or booster.

The daily data for January 1 and January 2 was also published on Monday.

A total of 17,065 new cases were reported on January 1 and 14,080 were reported for January 2.

