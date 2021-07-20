LiveCovid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon will appeal to public to keep following social distancing rules | Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson resisted lockdown as only people dying were ‘essentially all over 80’
- Nicola Sturgeon to give lunchtime update
- Children over 12 at increased risk from Covid to be vaccinated
- Level 0 restrictions in Scotland explained
Scully denies Covid passports for nightclubsis is bribe for young people
Business minister Paul Scully said the use of Covid passports for nightclubs was not being introduced straight away in order to get the “detail” right.
He told Sky News: “We need to look at the detail behind it.”
And he added: “It’s got to get through parliamentary scrutiny, so we’ve got to get it absolutely right, we’ve got to work with the sectors that are going to be affected, to make sure that we can define this really carefully.
“All we’re doing right now is giving an advanced warning of what is coming down the line.”
He denied the scheme was a bribe to young people to get their coronavirus vaccinations.
Johnson ‘no longer bought this NHS overwhelmed stuff’, leaked messages suggest
Boris Johnson said he no longer believed “all this NHS overwhelmed stuff” as he resisted imposing England’s second coronavirus lockdown, leaked messages suggest.
Dominic Cummings shared WhatsApps with the BBC as he alleged the Prime Minister was reluctant to heighten restrictions because “the people who are dying are essentially all over 80”.
In his first broadcast interview, the hostile former chief adviser to Mr Johnson accused his one-time boss of putting “his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”.
Mr Cummings has repeatedly accused the Prime Minister of being too slow in imposing the second lockdown, which came into force on November 5.
The political adviser, who left Downing Street during a bitter row in November, shared a series of messages from October 15 that appear to be from Mr Johnson to aides.
“I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on covid fatalities. The median age is 82 – 81 for men 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get COVID and live longer. Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4 per cent ) and of those virtually all survive. And I no longer buy all this nhs overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate,” they read.
“There are max 3 m in this country aged over 80.
Everything you need to know about Level Zero Covid rules in Scotland, explained
Scotland has moved into Level 0 Covid restrictions today (July 19), but what does that mean?
Children over 12 at increased risk from Covid to be vaccinated
Children in Scotland aged over 12 with certain conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid are to be offered a coronavirus vaccination.
Young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine.
The Scottish Government announced the decision in line with latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating people under 18 years old.
The (JCVI) has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now but has updated its advice to enable 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions to receive the Pfizer vaccination.
This currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities or who are on the learning disability register.