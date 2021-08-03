Covid Scotland: Nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:12 pm
It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,952.
The daily test positivity rate is 8.1 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent the previous day.
A total of 406 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 61 patients in intensive care.
So far, 4,014,212 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,231,331 have received their second dose.