Covid Scotland: Nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,952.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.1 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent the previous day.

A total of 406 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 61 patients in intensive care.

So far, 4,014,212 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,231,331 have received their second dose.

The latest coronavirus cases in Scotland have been revealed.

