Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The number of reported incidents rose 50 percent in the first quarter of this year to 9,317, compared to 6, 648 during the same period last year.

However a meeting of East Lothian Council’s policy and performance committee was told that the steep rise was, in part, down to a change in police policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls to Police Scotland soared during lockdown

Paolo Vestri, the council’s service manager, said: “Antisocial behaviour has shown a steep increase. We know there has been an increase in the reporting of antisocial behaviour incidents, particularly over the summer.

“It is interesting to note that one of the reasons why the indicator has gone up so much is that all the Covid-related calls received by police were logged as antisocial behaviour/nuisance calls.”

Elected members however told the committee that there was evidence of an increase in antisocial behaviour in their communities.

Councillor Lachlan Bruce, whose ward includes Prestonpans where extra police patrols were introduced in April leading to a number of arrests, called for more detailed information on incidents which are being reported.

And Councillor Tom Trotter called for a report to be brought to the next committee meeting breaking down the type of incidents and where they were happening.

He said: “I think every councillor in every ward has had calls about antisocial behaviour. There seems to be quite a lot.”

Mr Trotter also asked council officers to produce a report on outcomes of people reporting incidents to show action was being taken.

He added: “One of the things that keeps coming back and I am probably preaching to the converted here, is that once a case is raised it takes some time. But it is important to see that there is a result at the end of it.”

Mr Vestri agreed to circulate a more detailed report on antisocial behaviour incidents to elected members and look into bringing a further report to a future meeting. The figures for antisocial behaviour incidents were included in a report on the council’s performance during the first quarter of the year.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.