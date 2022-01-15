Covid Scotland: Over 20 deaths due to coronavirus reported as thousands of positive cases confirmed across the country
The latest Scottish Government has released the latest data on coronavirus in Scotland.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:53 pm
There have been 7,833 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across the country, with the cases identified using either a first LFD (lateral flow device) or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.
1,540 people were in hospital yesterday after recently testing positive with the virus, which is four fewer than the day before.
Sadly 21 more people who tested positive have died, bringing it to 10,059 in total.