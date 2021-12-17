Covid Scotland RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon covid briefing as Omicron becomes dominant variant | Scots told to stay at home 'as much as feasible' | New rules for businesses
Take a look back on The Scotsman’s live blog here after the First Minister gave an update on the covid situation in Scotland as Omicron is now the dominant variant.
Nicola Sturgeon gave a press conference at 12.15pm on Friday updating members of the public on the Covid situation in Scotland.
Her update came after the First Minister urged people to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’ as the Covid variant Omicron is spreading across the UK.
The new rules and guidance for Scottish businesses in force from Friday onwards will require all businesses to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the further spread of Omicron in Scotland.
Advice for bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs will see the return of one-way systems, plastic screens and app-based ordering in order to prevent bottlenecks and crowding at service points.
Take a look back at the latest updates here after First Minister’s briefing, highlighting the main points from the conference.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Covid Scotland update RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon gives briefing on Friday as Omicron spreads
Last updated: Friday, 17 December, 2021, 13:05
- Omicron becomes dominant variant
- UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads
- Scots told to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’
- New rules come into force for Scottish businesses
WATCH: Covid briefing HERE
Watch the First Minister’s Covid briefing here.
New rules and Scottish Government Covid guidance for bars, shops and restaurants
Following Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Government Covid guidance update, here are the latest coronavirus rules and guidance for hospitality businesses in Scotland.
Covid Scotland: New rules and Scottish Government Covid guidance for bars, shops and restaurants, explained
Following Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Government Covid guidance update, here are the latest coronavirus rules and guidance for hospitality businesses in Scotland.
When is Nicola Sturgeon’s covid briefing? What are new restrictions? How can I watch?
Here is everything you need to know about the update.
What time is the First Minister's TV Covid update in Scotland today - how can I watch announcement?
Nicola Sturgeon is set to give a televised Covid-19 update on Friday afternoon amid the rise of the Omicron variant.
When and where can you watch the Covid briefing?
The Scottish Government gives an update.
Key symptoms of Omicron
Ahead of the First Minister’s announcement, here are all the key symptoms of Omicron to look for and how to tell if you’re infected.
All the key symptoms of Omicron to look for - and how to tell if you're infected
Covid measures are being tightened in the UK as Omicron cases continue to climb.
What can we expect from the briefing?
- Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked about the prospect of more Covid restrictions as she has already said these may be ‘unavoidable’ as Omicron spreads across the UK.
- Sturgeon is also expected to stress the concern the Scottish Government has for the variant as she warned that NHS services will be pushed.
- Ms Sturgeon wrote to Boris Johnson as she called on urgent financial help to protect businesses from the impact of the pandemic. We may see her call on the Prime Minister to reconsider an emergency covid meeting with her which he has previously rejected.
- Sturgeon may also mention changes to travel patterns due to the Covid surge.
Latest covid figures in Scotland
- 4,336 positive cases were reported yesterday with a positivity rate of 10.1%.
- A further seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours - taking the the total number of daily deaths under this measurement to 9,771.
- Due to the larger volume of cases, the number of cases reported may be lower than reality.
- 522 people are in hospital with Covid- 10 fewer than yesterday and 33 people are in intensive care- one fewer than yesterday.
-As of 5pm yesterday, there were 696 confirmed cases of Omicron in Scotland, however, it is understood many more cases of this variant will be in Scotland.
Omicron has now replaced Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland
The First Minister announced the Omicron dominance at her briefing on Friday as she said the ‘tsunami’ is starting to hit us.
£100 million funding for businesses announced
£66 million will go to hospitality sector, £8 million to food and drink supply chain, £20 million to culture sector, £3 million to the wedding sector and £3 million to the worst affected parts of tourism
Ms Sturgeon said the government is working with councils and enterprise agencies to ensure businesses get this money ‘as soon as possible.’
Sturgeon said current support won’t cover businesses
Ms Sturgeon is to speak to the Prime Minister later today and will bring this up.
The First Minister said the appropriate support for businesses can only come from the UK powers ‘as it has borrowing powers that the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments do not have.’