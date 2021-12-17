Take a look back on The Scotsman’s live blog here after the First Minister gave an update on the covid situation in Scotland as the Omicron variant is now the dominant variant.

Nicola Sturgeon gave a press conference at 12.15pm on Friday updating members of the public on the Covid situation in Scotland.

Her update came after the First Minister urged people to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’ as the Covid variant Omicron is spreading across the UK.

The new rules and guidance for Scottish businesses in force from Friday onwards will require all businesses to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the further spread of Omicron in Scotland.

Advice for bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs will see the return of one-way systems, plastic screens and app-based ordering in order to prevent bottlenecks and crowding at service points.

Take a look back at the latest updates here after First Minister’s briefing, highlighting the main points from the conference.

