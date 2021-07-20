LiveCovid Scotland RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to remain vigilant despite decline in cases | Scottish Government urges JCVI not to rule out vaccinating teenagers | Latest figures for Scotland show 13 coronavirus deaths | Dominic Cummings to give tell-all interview
Covid Scotland: The latest pandemic updates on Tuesday, July 20
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 13:11
- Scotland records 13 Covid deaths and 1,604 positive cases
- Children over 12 at increased risk from Covid to be vaccinated
- Level 0 restrictions in Scotland explained
Scottish Government urges JCVI not to rule out vaccinating all teenagers
Vaccinating all younger teenagers against coronavirus should not be ruled out, Nicola Sturgeon has said, with Scotland’s top doctor set to write to the UK’s vaccine body urging it to keep the issue under review.
The First Minister said Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith will be writing to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to highlight the benefits of vaccinating everyone over the age of 12.
The JCVI has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now but has updated its advice to enable 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions to receive the Pfizer vaccination.
Those aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person, such as a parent or grandparent, should also be offered a Covid vaccine.
But speaking during a Scottish Government Covid-19 briefing, Ms Sturgeon said it is “extremely important” that vaccinating all 12-17-year-olds is not ruled out entirely.
“To that end, the chief medical officer is writing to the JCVI asking that the benefit of vaccinating all 12-17-year-olds is kept under close and ongoing review and that it takes account of all available data from countries already doing this,” the First Minister said.
“I think that is really important – if there is a benefit to be got from vaccinating younger teenagers then its really important to make sure that young people don’t lose out on that.”
Nicola Sturgeon urges cross-Border train operators to retain distancing after LNER climbdown
Nicola Sturgeon today told cross-Border train operators she expected them to maintain 1m distancing after LNER wrongly claimed they had been scrapped in line with the easing of Covid restrictions in England.
Downing Street has not ruled out extending the mandatory use of vaccine passports to pubs.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister talked about the sort of areas we were considering, and nightclubs are where there is significant evidence we have at the moment.
“But we’re going to use the coming weeks to look at the evidence, particularly both in the UK and globally before making a specific decision.”
For as long as people don’t take up the vaccine, there will be a vulnerability to Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister urged all young people to get the vaccine, after recent figures showed of people in the 30-39 age group just 81% have received their first dose, while the number is only 70% in the 18-29-year-old bracket.
“To put it bluntly, each and every young person who gets jagged helps us take a step back to normality, and of course the converse of that is true,” Ms Sturgeon said.
“For as long as there remains a proportion of eligible people who have not had the vaccine that leaves us with a vulnerability against the virus.”
Nicola Sturgeon “To put it bluntly, each and every person who gets jagged helps us take a step back to normality.”
Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to remain vigilant about Covid-19.
Scotland moved to Level 0 on Monday, but the First Minister said case numbers were “higher than we should be comfortable with”.
Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, she said: “Vigilance and care remain very important.
“Restrictions were eased yesterday as part of a gradual process, but restrictions were not abandoned yesterday.
“Important measures and mitigations do remain in place and we continue to ask people across the country, and I do so again today, to treat the threat that Covid poses seriously at this stage.”
Nicola Sturgeon: “All adults have now been offered first dose appointments - indeed, that has happened earlier than we initially anticipated. And around 90% of all adults have taken up the opportunity and had the first jag administered.”
Nicola Sturgeon says although case numbers remain high they are “very much right now on a downward path”.
13 coronavirus deaths and 1,604 new cases
Scotland has recorded 13 coronavirus deaths and 1,604 new cases in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,813.
Speaking during a Scottish Government briefing, Ms Sturgeon said 332,455 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 9.2%, down from 10.3% the previous day.
A total of 529 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down seven, with 47 patients in intensive care, up two.
So far, 3,984,433 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 2,483 on the previous day, and 2,995,086 have received their second dose, an increase of 16,340.
Nicola Sturgeon: “1,604 positive cases were reported yesterday - 9.2% of all of tests carried out. That takes the total number of confirmed cases now to 332,455. There are 529 people receiving hospital treatment - which is 7 fewer than yesterday.”