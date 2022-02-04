Covid: Scotland records 17 coronavirus deaths and 7,676 positive in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 17 more coronavirus deaths and a further 7,676 positive cases of the virus.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:21 pm

The figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government, take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,407.

There were 1,042 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 1,083 on Wednesday.

The number of people requiring intensive care decreased from 29 to 27.

The latest covid stats

The figures also showed that across Scotland 4,418,804 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,132,928 have received their second dose, and 3,310,626 have received a third dose or booster.

