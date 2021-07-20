Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Samaritans of Edinburgh and the Lothians will be speaking to locals at Waverley Station on Saturday, July 24, to remind everyone that whatever they’re facing, they are always there to listen.

During the pandemic, Samaritans’ helpline has been an important source of human connection for some callers in the absence of their usual social contact. Volunteers have clocked up more than one million hours listening to those struggling to cope during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samaritan volunteers of Edinburgh and the Lothians say they are: "always there to listen".

While restriction lifting is a cause for celebration for many, the charity warns that for others the continued change will be hard and some may find returning to everyday life challenging.

To help cope with the reopening, Samaritans of Edinburgh and the Lothians is restarting its support work going out into the local community.

Director of the charity’s Edinburgh and Lothian branch Bruce Anderson said we cannot expect the mental health issues people have been struggling with during lockdown to disappear as restrictions ease.

He said: “The challenges that many people have faced because of the pandemic continue and won’t necessarily ease with restrictions lifting..

“At Samaritans of Edinburgh and the Lothians, we have been providing our listening service throughout the pandemic but now we’re thrilled to be out in the community again supporting people.

“We know how powerful listening can be. Listening helps us build relationships and be there for others - and it can save lives. It’s so important to reach out for a chat, in person or virtually, with someone you care about. It’s just about taking time to listen, really listen, to another person which, in turn, can help them work through what’s on their mind.”

Samaritans has worked in partnership with Network Rail and the wider rail industry for over 10 years, providing support and vital suicide prevention training to identify and approach vulnerable people and save lives.

To date, more than 22,000 rail and British Transport Police staff have been trained.

If you are struggling and need to speak to a volunteer please call the Samaritans Helpline on: 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.