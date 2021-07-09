Covid Scotland: Scottish Government announces six further deaths and 3,216 new coronavirus cases

Scotland has recorded six deaths of Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours and 3,216 new cases of the virus, according to the latest data.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:36 pm

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,750.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.9%, up from 8% the previous day.

A total of 427 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 26 in 24 hours, and, of these, 39 patients were in intensive care, up one.

So far, 3,911,189 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,843,938 have received their second dose.

Earlier on Friday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said an additional 100 staff have been brought in to help Scotland’s Test and Protect system as it deals with the recent spike in Covid cases.

The contact tracing system’s performance fell below World Health Organisation (WHO) standards in late June and early July.

