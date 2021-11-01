Covid Scotland: Scottish Government confirms 2,065 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths in last 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 2,065 new cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:56 pm
New positive Covid cases are still over 2,000 across Scotland.

It means the death toll remains at 9,163 under this daily measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

Scottish Government officials noted that the death figure may be unusually low due to there being no registry offices open at the weekend.

There were 931 people in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, which had risen by 21 from the day before, while there were 68 people in intensive care – an increase of four from the day before.

The figures showed that the daily test positivity rate was 10.8 per cent, which has risen from yesterday, when the rate was 9.6 per cent.

So far, 4,318,783 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,908,244 have received their second dose.

