Scotland has recorded 34 coronavirus deaths and 2,693 cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under this daily measure stands at 8,648.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.2%, up from 6.7% the previous day, according to figures published on Friday.

A total of 983 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 998 the previous day, with 65 in intensive care, down nine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far 4,194,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,840,251 have received a second dose.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf people over the age of 70 and those at highest risk from Covid-19 will soon receive an invitation for a booster vaccination.

The booster programme was announced in the summer, starting with care home residents, but the next group is set to see appointments go ahead from next week.

Mr Yousaf said that in total, 7.5 million doses of vaccine – for both Covid and flu – will be administered during the autumn and winter.

The booster rollout will sit alongside what Mr Yousaf claims is the biggest flu vaccination programme in the country’s history, but there is no set finishing date for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered.

Mr Yousaf said given that third doses have to be administered at least six months after the second, it would be hard to say when the booster programme will end, although he assured MSPs they aim to be as close to the six-month mark as possible.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.