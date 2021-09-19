Covid Scotland: Two more deaths as almost 3,900 new Covid cases recorded

Two new deaths have also been recorded, the Scottish Government said on Sunday.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent, 0.1 per cent up on Saturday’s figure.

A total of 100 people were in intensive care on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid, one up on the day before, and 1,074 people were in hospital with Covid overall, up 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more deaths have been confirmed in the latest Covid figures for Scotland

The latest figures released on Sunday may be unusually low due to registry offices being closed on the weekend.

Figures may also vary for case numbers and tests reported in the latest 24-hour period due to a backlog of data being processed after a Public Health Scotland technical issues on September 16, the Scottish Government said.