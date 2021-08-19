Covid Scotland: Visitors no longer need to book ahead when visiting the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh

From Monday, August 23, pre booking will not be a necessity to the Edinburgh tourist attraction.

Also from this day, the Roof Terrace will also reopen, along with the Industry and Empire and Scotland: A Changing Nation galleries.

A few of the interactive galleries will remain closed for the moment as the museum has said this is because they want to “ensure they are safe for everyone to enjoy when they do reopen.”

A statement from the museum confirmed: “The health and safety of our visitors and staff continues to be of the utmost importance to us so several of our safety measures remain in place.

"Face coverings are required to be worn by staff and visitors aged 5 and above, hand sanitiser is available throughout the building and we request that visitors continue to keep their distance from others.”

