Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing parliament with the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic.

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

Her Covid statement will be read not long after 2pm.

How can I watch?

You can watch the First Minister’s statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to be pressed on taking in schools among rising case rates in under 16s.

There were calls for improvements to ventillations in classrooms and for the requirement for face masks to be dropped.

The Scottish Government says its invested in improving air quality in these settings, including introducing a further £5 million funding in schools.

Following the partial release of the Sue Gray report on Monday, Ms Sturgeon may also make a mention of this.

It comes after Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster group leader, stormed out before he was thrown out of the House of Commons for not redacting his statement that Johnson ‘misled parliament’.

