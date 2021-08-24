Here is everything you need to know.

What are the latest case numbers?

Yesterday, there were 3,189 new cases of Covid reported.

There were no new reported deaths of people who have tested positive, though it should be noted that Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

There were 41 people were in intensive care yesterday and 356 people were in hospital.

4,082,698 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,572,042 have received their second dose.

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update? What will she say?

What will the First Minister say?

The First Minister will be talking about the rise in cases across the country, and specifically about the Delta Variant.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Tuesday morning: “With cases on the rise again - in Scotland and elsewhere - I will be giving a Covid update today at 12.15pm.

"I’ll be joined by CMO Dr Gregor Smith. Please tune in if you can.”

Professor Leitch spoke on Good Morning Scotland this morning to discuss the rising case numbers and the dangers of the Delta Variant.

He said: “Delta is really hard. You can see it around the world causing problems.

"So we are concerned. It’s principally young people but not only young people but a big percentage are under 40 so that means the harm is not as significant.

"But people are still harmed by this virus.”

When the government removed coronavirus restrictions on August 9, they kept the use of face masks in indoor public places, and urged people to continue to social distance.

What time is the announcement?

The announcement will be at the usual time around 12.15 pm where it will be streamed from St Andrews House in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on the BBC and also streamed the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

