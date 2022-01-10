Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement in parliament at 2pm to share the latest data available as Covid-19 cases continue to put a heavy strain on the NHS.

Her update follows schools returning last week and comes ahead of the review date for the latest restrictions which came into force on Boxing Day.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

According to the latest data released on Sunday by the Scottish Government, Scotland recorded three coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,561 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

It is possible that the latest figures could be lower than normal due to registry offices being closed at the weekends.

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's Omicron update today? Will the restrictions be eased? How can I watch? (Picture credit: Russell Cheyne/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A total of 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 23.2 per cent of these were positive, down from 25.1 per cent on Saturday.

The newly-recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9,934.

The figures include a note advising of delays between tests being taken and results being reported but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,382 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 20 in 24 hours, and 55 were in intensive care, up seven on the day before.

A total of 4,391,558 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,045,667 have received their second dose, and 3,101,096 have received a third dose or booster.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon will begin her update by sharing the latest Covid-19 statistics with MSPs. The key question she will face is whether restrictions – including clubs being forced to close, table service and limits on indoor and outdoor events – are likely to continue past January 17 in Scotland.

She is also expected to cover the news that the Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, has admitted Scottish pupils may have to wait until March to find out whether they will have to sit formal exams this year.

Critics have warned that if this is the case, March is far too late for both pupils and teachers to prepare.

The First Minister will also discuss the progress of the vaccine programme, including the latest data on the booster jags across Scotland.

With increasing pressure on the NHS as case numbers remain high, Ms Sturgeon will share the latest Scottish Government concerns and any areas in which it sees improvement.

Schools across Scotland returned last week and reports are already being seen of some pupils having to work from home again amid staff absences. It is very likely that Ms Sturgeon will address concerns and reiterate the message that keeping schools open is of vital importance.

On Monday morning, Professor Jason Leitch addressed concerns that free lateral flow tests could be phased out in the future, calling the reported plans a “red herring”. The First Minister is expected to share the same message.

After her statement Ms Sturgeon will answer questions from opposition party leaders and backbenchers.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's virtual statement in parliament will begin at 2pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

