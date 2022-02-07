Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the coronavirus situation in Scotland on Tuesday.

Her update comes as Covid hospital admissions in Scotland have decreased in recent days.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the First Minister’s update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid statement, what will she say and how can I watch?

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Her Covid-19 Update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.

Time for Reflection will be led by Hazel Peters a college student from Greenock.

How can I watch?

You can watch the Covid statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

What is the First Minister likely to say?

The First Minister will give an update on the latest Covid and vaccine data in Scotland.

She is also expected to address the drop in Covid hospital admissions across Scotland.

Her statement comes as the number of patients in intensive care across Scotland are down to their lowest since July.

The number of people in hospital is also under 1,000 for the first time in a month.

As of Saturday, 24 people were in intensive care and 958 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Monday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he believes Scotland is ‘through the worst of the pandemic’.

He added: "The last few weeks of December, the first couple of weeks of January – that kind of five to six week period – was probably the worst period and most intense pressure it has come under in its 73 year period of existence.

"While we’re through the worst of it, we should still say there is significant pressure on the health service and that pressure comes from the continued number of Covid patients.

"It also comes from the accumulative impact of a pandemic and having to catch up with that significant backlog.”

Ms Sturgeon may address delays in cancer patient treatment in Scotland in her statement if she addresses backlog issues as a result of the pandemic.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.