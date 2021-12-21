The First Minister announced on Tuesday that from December 26 restrictions on outdoor and indoor events will be implemented for a period of three weeks to try to control the spread of the Omicron variant – meaning the Capital’s new year celebration will have to be cancelled.

Readers have mixed views on the decision, with some believing it is in the interest of the NHS, while others think it’s “ludicrous” and people should be allowed to “get on with their lives”.

Writing on Facebook, Tracy McBurnie said if cancelling the Hogmanay party protects her family and friends, as well as health and social care services, then it is the right move.

J Brown agreed saying that the decision was taken to save lives and that the elderly, vulnerable and NHS/frontline care workers deserve respect.

Arlene Mackenzie had a similar line of thought, commenting: “Because the event is outside doesn’t make it safer for large gatherings and adding alcohol into the equation, it should definitely be cancelled.

"Think of our NHS and vulnerable!”

Barry Dickson pointed out that if Scots are being asked not to visit relatives, there “shouldn’t be 1,000’s of strangers all next to each other on Princes’ Street”.

Some people even suggested that the celebration shouldn’t have been organised in the first place.

However, not everyone shares that view with others stating that the restrictions are a step too far and shouldn’t be forced upon Scots at this stage in the pandemic.

June Myles said it shouldn’t have been cancelled and people should be given the choice to “get on with their lives, or use their passports”.

Karen Zelent added that Covid-19 isn’t going away so we “have to learn to live with it”.

Another user agreed saying that life needs to “go back to normal” as we can't keep going back and forth living like this.

Lindsay Richards believes the new restrictions cancelling Edinburgh’s Hogmanay are a joke, while Leigh Meechan suggested that move was detrimental to the mental health of young people.

