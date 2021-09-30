First Ministers Questions LIVE: Follow here for updates as Nicola Sturgeon addresses parliament
The First Minister will be addressing parliament with a coronavirus update on Thursday before FMQs begins.
Parliament will be meeting at 12 oclock on Thursday to hear the latest update from Nicola Sturgeon on coronavirus.
After, the First Minister will face questions from across the parliament in this week’s FMQs.
Follow here for all updates.
Last updated: Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 10:17
UK Government accused of 'poaching' Scottish ambulance staff to shore up HGV shortages
Scotland’s strained ambulance service could find itself under further pressure, with the UK Government accused of “poaching” paramedics away from the NHS after asking them to step in to help with the HGV driver shortage.
