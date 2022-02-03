Nicola Sturgeon will be questioned during her parliamentary appearance at FMQs today.

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is FMQs, what will Nicola Sturgeon say and how can I watch?

First Minister’s Questions is scheduled to start at 12 noon.

How can I watch?

You can watch the First Minister’s live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

What will the First Minister be asked?

Questions from party leaders including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will be taken in the chamber.

The First Minister will be asked what the Scottish Government’s response is to recent reported criticism of its plans for its Deposit Return Scheme.

She will also bee asked to provide an update on the Scottish Government’s plans to hold an independence referendum.

Other questions include whether the Scottish Government will give a commitment to keep ferry services in public ownership and how the Scottish Government is working with local authorities to reduce air pollution.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.