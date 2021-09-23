The UK Government’s decision to move several tourism hotspots off its red list of high risk travel destinations has been welcomed by the public and travel industry alike.

Its most recent review saw the announcement that the UK traffic light travel system would be scrapped in favour of a more streamlined approach to international travel.

The red list of countries posing a high risk of catching Covid-19 remains – with only some locations deemed fit to visit without quarantining upon return to the UK.

But where are coronavirus cases rising worldwide?

We looked at which countries had the highest daily new confirmed Covid cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 22 September, according to data collected by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

1. Grenada With 37 new deaths over the last seven days and just 19% of its population fully vaccinated, Grenada saw the highest relative number of new confirmed daily Covid cases, with an average of 206 daily confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Serbia With a seven day average of 101 new cases a day per 100,000 people in the country, Serbia saw the second highest rate of new confirmed Covid cases worldwide relative to its population last week. The country has seen its daily coronavirus case count increase by 70% over the last 14 days, with just 41% of Serbians fully vaccinated so far. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Montenegro Recently moved to the UK's red list of international destinations posing a high Covid risk, Montenegro has seen daily confirmed Covid cases rise in the country by 14% over the last two weeks. The country saw a seven day rolling average of 95 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people with 591 new positive cases a day. Photo: pixabay/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Mongolia The East Asian country of Mongolia recorded the fourth highest rate of average daily confirmed Covid cases in the world this week, with 89 cases per 100,000 people a day in the seven days to 22 September. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales