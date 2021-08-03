LiveNicola Sturgeon covid announcement LIVE: First Minister lifts most coronavirus restrictions for August 9 | masks remain mandatory | Social distancing scrapped | Nightclubs and stadium rules relaxed
Follow here for all of Tuesday’s updates on coronavirus in Scotland, the UK and around the world as Nicola Sturgeon updates Parliament.
The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon around 2 pm to announce whether Scotland will loosen restrictions even further in August.
Follow here for all the live updates.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: Follow here for all of Tuesday’s updates.
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 15:13
- Sturgeon confirms easing of restrictions for next Monday
- Face masks and home working to remain as Level 0 ends on August 9
- Nightclubs, stadiums and other venues rules relaxed
Chamber of Commerce ‘very disappointed’ FM did not ‘encourage return to office'
Following Nicola Sturgeon’s covid announcement, Stuart Patrick, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said:
“While there is a lot to be welcomed in today’s announcements, we are very disappointed that with Covid case numbers continuing to fall the First Minister did not openly encourage a return to the office.
“Glasgow City Council’s city centre footfall study for June stood at just over half the figure of the same month two years ago. Quite simply city centre businesses have been left stranded for potential customer numbers which will only recover when office workers return.
“For many businesses in our city centre – especially hospitality, retail and travel – the pain caused by the pandemic is still acute, and today’s announcements will leave uncertainty about the prospects for improvement.”
During her update, Nicola Sturgeon said that advice to work from home where possible will continue.
Large-scale events to go ahead from next Monday
Events of more than 5,000 people outdoors or 2,000 people indoors may go ahead in Scotland, but organisers will be required to apply for permission, the First Minister announced
Secondary pupils and staff to take covid tests before returning to classrooms
Secondary pupils and school staff in Scotland will be asked to take a lateral flow test before they return, followed by regular testing in future.
Nicola Sturgeon, announcing the end to most legal restrictions from August 9, updated rules for schools on Tuesday.
Under the guidance, secondary pupils and staff will be asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return to classes, followed by testing twice a week thereafter.
She told MSPs: “This continues to be an important additional way in which Covid can be identified, even in people who do not have symptoms.”
'No one can guarantee that Covid-19 restrictions will not have to be re-imposed’, FM says
The First Minister told MSPs: “We all hope - I know I certainly do - that the restrictions we lift next Monday will never again have to be re-imposed. But no-one can guarantee that.
“This virus remains a threat - and as we enter winter, it may well pose challenges for us again.
“So as we have done throughout, the Government will seek to take whatever action is necessary to keep the country safe.
“But as has also been the case throughout, we all have a part to play in keeping the virus under control.”
FM says more pop-up vaccination centres will be delivered
Sturgeon hinted that as night clubs open, pop-up vaccinations could be set up there.
She added that the Scottish Government is looking into this.
The statement from the First Minister comes following Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar asking whether pop-up vaccinations will be increased to encourage more young people to come forward.
Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
Covid Scotland: Nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
‘Not going to shout freedom from this virus’, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon claims that she is ‘not going to shout freedom from this virus’ as threats such as new variants remain.
Douglas Ross says ongoing restrictions will ‘hold Scotland’s recovery back’
The statement from the Scottish Conservative came during questions to the First Minister following her covid update to Parliament
Sturgeon replied that a ‘safe and steady’ pace she is taking is ‘sensible and cautious’ and will ‘keep people as safe as possible.’
Covid Scotland: Social distancing removed but face masks and home working to remain as Level 0 ends on Monday
All of Scotland will move beyond Level 0 Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Covid Scotland: Social distancing removed but face masks and home working to remain as Level 0 ends on Monday
All of Scotland will move beyond Level 0 Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Masks to continue to be worn in Secondary schools amongst staff and pupils
The First Minister said this will be kept under review.
Changes to self-isolation
An adult who has identified as a close contact will no longer have to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated and they take a PCR test which is negative, says FM.
Masks to become mandatory despite easing
The First Minister said it will continue to be the law that face coverings will be worn in the same indoor settings across Scotland.
‘Face coverings will be mandated in law for some time to come’, said Sturgeon.
Follow the First Minister’s statement to Parliament HERE
Easing of restrictions for next Monday confirmed
Nicola Sturgeon confirms that covid restrictions will ease across the country from next Monday as 1,016 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.