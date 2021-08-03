Following Nicola Sturgeon’s covid announcement, Stuart Patrick, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said:

“While there is a lot to be welcomed in today’s announcements, we are very disappointed that with Covid case numbers continuing to fall the First Minister did not openly encourage a return to the office.

“Glasgow City Council’s city centre footfall study for June stood at just over half the figure of the same month two years ago. Quite simply city centre businesses have been left stranded for potential customer numbers which will only recover when office workers return.

“For many businesses in our city centre – especially hospitality, retail and travel – the pain caused by the pandemic is still acute, and today’s announcements will leave uncertainty about the prospects for improvement.”