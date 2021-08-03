The number of cancelled operations in Scottish hospitals is at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, figures show.

In June, 22,014 operations in Scotland were scheduled to go ahead, with 1,643 (7.5%) forced to be cancelled, according to Public Health Scotland figures.

While the number of operations slated was the highest since February last year - before the pandemic took hold - the number of cancellations was the highest since March 2020, when the impact of Covid-19 forced Scotland into lockdown.

The figures show 642 of the cancellations were due to clinical reasons, while 417 were because of capacity or non-clinical problems.

A further 502 were cancelled by the patient.

Scottish Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These new figures show that even though life feels more normal, NHS services are under more pressure than ever.

“No hospital will be taking the decision to cancel operations lightly. Staff know it means more discomfort and pain for patients.

“But services are straining, and with too few resources clinicians are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Staff are already knackered after bearing the brunt of the pandemic.