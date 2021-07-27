The First Minister said she is ‘surprised’ at media outlets saying she missed a Government target of vaccinating all over 40s.

Nicola Sturgeon’s comments come as she previously said all people over 40s will be vaccinated if they come forward when offered by July 26.

Speaking at her briefing today, the First Minister said that how could she guarantee that all over 40s would be vaccinated under a non-compulsory vaccination programme.

She added that the Scottish Government is working on encouraging people to come forward for the vaccine as just over 90% of over 40s have been fully vaccinated.

Over 4 million people have had their first dose of the vaccine in Scotland so far.