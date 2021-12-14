The First Minister warned on Friday that some “difficult decisions” could be made in the lead up to Christmas, and failed to rule out further restrictions in Scotland as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

She will also give a televised address to the nation at 7pm following her update to MSPs to share with Scots the decisions that the government has come to in order to tackle Omicron.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

The latest statistics show 186 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Scotland.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 81 Omicron cases, Lanarkshire recorded 50, Forth Valley had 16, Highland reported 15, the Lothians recorded 13, Grampian had six, Ayrshire and Arran recorded three and Fife and Tayside each recorded one Omicron case.

Overall the latest data shows that 3,756 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Scotland on Monday, with no new deaths having been reported.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

It is not clear as of yet what the First Minister will say in her announcement, but some restrictions are expected amid the new Omicron variant.

Speaking in advance of the statement, Ms Sturgeon cautioned that there may be “targeted and proportionate” measures introduced as a trade-off for allowing families to meet at Christmas.

She said: “We need to try to protect peoples’ ability to spend Christmas with their families, and I am personally hoping for a more normal Christmas than last year on behalf of everybody across the country.

“But we need to balance that with the need to keep people as safe as possible in the run up to, and throughout, the winter and into 2022.

“With Omicron, the virus has mutated and is now more transmissible than anything we have seen before – our estimation is that it will be the dominant strain in Scotland at some point this week."

It is likely Ms Sturgeon will also address the need for Scots to book their booster vaccine appointments and the shortage of lateral flow tests which was widely reported across the country on Monday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, health secretary Humza Yousaf warned that further restrictions would be “inevitable”

He said the Scottish Government was “working with health boards to maximise vaccination capacity” and accelerate the vaccination programme in a bid to tackle the new highly transmissible variant.

He added that Scotland has the highest vaccination rate of UK nations for first, second and third doses and urged people to test regularly before socialising due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

What time is the briefing?

The First Minister will give her update to the Scottish Parliament at around 2.20pm.

She will then give a televised update to Scots at 7pm.

How can I watch it?

Ms Sturgeon’s statement to MSP’s will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV and her 7pm television address can be watched on the BBC.

