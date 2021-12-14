The First Minister addressed MPS’s in parliament just after 2pm on Tuesday and said that new guidance would ask Scots to limit social events to just three households ahead of Christmas.

She will give a pre-recorded television statement to the nation which will air at both 6pm and 7pm to update everyone on the new guidance and ask them to comply as much as possible.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

Scotland has recorded 110 confirmed new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 296.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show that there were 3,117 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours and six deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,725.

The daily test positivity rate was 11.3 per cent, down from 11.8 per cent the day before.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon will ask Scots to limit social mixing to three households in a bid to reduce the spread of Omicron ahead of Christmas.

In a statement in Parliament on Tuesday she said the new measure will be not legally enforced but is asking people to follow the guidance.

She will also urge Scots to keep Christmas Day celebrations as “small as your family circumstances allow”.

However, she will add that she is not asking Scots to “cancel Christmas”, just to cut down on interaction outside their own household in the run up to the festive period.

In addition, Ms Sturgeon will announce that businesses and hospitality premises will face new legal requirements to enforce social distancing and reduce crowding.

Finally she will announce that the Scottish Government has pledged to offer all adults a Covid-19 booster vaccine before the end of the year.

The news comes following the First Minister asking people to “defer” Christmas parties amid the pressures the new highly transmissible Omicron variant is putting on the NHS.

What time is the announcement?

The televised update to Scots will air first at 6pm, and then again 7pm. It follows her statement in parliament on Tuesday at 2pm.

How can I watch?

The update will be broadcast on STV at 6pm and again on BBC One Scotland at 7pm.

