Nicola Sturgeon update RECAP: No extension of vaccine passport scheme
Nicola Sturgeon is to set out any further expansion of vaccine passports in Scotland during a scheduled coronavirus briefing.
The First Minister will make an announcement on potential changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.
Vaccine passports came into effect in October and currently require nightclubs and large venues to only allow entry to people who can show they have been double jagged.
Nicola Sturgeon to give update on vaccine passport
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 15:06
Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme will not be extended to cover more venues
The First Minister said her Cabinet considered widening the scheme to cover theatres, cinemas and and hospitality venues but decided this would not be “proportionate”, given its impact on businesses.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs this will remain the case for at least the next three weeks but that, from Monday, a negative lateral flow test will also allow entry.
She confirmed there will be no further changes to remaining Covid-19 regulations, such as mask-wearing and home-working.
She also urged those eligible to get fully vaccinated if they have not already done so – including booster shots.
Nicola Sturgeon previously told MSPs that exactly which businesses could be affected would be decided “on the basis of the data and the evidence”, with MSPs being updated today.
People in Scotland have been required to show proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and large events like gigs and football matches since October.
What are the current rules around vaccine passports in Scotland?
People over the age of 18 need to show - if asked - that they have had both doses of the vaccine ahead of entry to certain events, including:
- Nightclubs and “analogous venues”
- Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated
- Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people
- Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance
Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, called on the First Minister to “seriously consider the economic damage” further restrictions could have on businesses.
In a letter addressed to Ms Sturgeon published on Monday, Dr Cameron said Scottish businesses remain “unconvinced” that the public health benefits of an extension to Scotland’s coronavirus scheme outweigh the negatives for individuals, businesses and the economy.
Latest stats in Scotland
- 2,527 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 17 new deaths in 24 hours
- 23,306 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, with 11.6% being positive.
- 60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
- 743 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
- 4,340,162 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,940,314 have received their second dose, and 1,469,423 have received a third dose or booster.
Some more detail of the latest stats
Scotland has recorded 17 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,527 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,495.
Nicola Sturgeon is now addressing the chamber with the latest stats.