Nicola Sturgeon's Covid-19 update LIVE: First Minister set to address Scottish Parliament | Health Secretary Humza Yousaf preparing statement on Scotland's ambulance crisis
Live updates as Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf address the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
Keep up-to-date with developments as the First Minister and Health Secretary deliver statements to MSPs.
Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf LIVE: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 15:13
- FM to update MSPs on Covid-19 pandemic
- Yousaf preparing response to ambulance crisis
- A&E waiting times worst on record for fifth time in six weeks
Rules around nightclubs are designed so that the venues are not at a “disadvantage”
FM says that they expect all nightclubs to check everybody entering the venue, not just “spot checks”.
FM says they are trying to avoid “market displacement” with the rules around nightclubs. She clarified that a venue would have to meet all of the four criteria set out before having to comply with the certification requirements.
FM says that her preference would be to not drop the requirement for testing for international travellers.
Almost 3,000 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country
Covid Scotland: Almost 3,000 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country
The First Minister has provided an update on coronavirus in Scotland during a briefing in parliament.
Asked how many lives saved due to the vaccination programme, FM says that there is no way to say a specific number, she is in no doubt that the number will be “significant”.
FM: “To those who knowingly spread misinformation about vaccines, I have nothing but contempt for those in that category. People who are not only putting themselves at risk, but others too.”
FM pays tribute to those working in Test and Protect across the country
On vaccine passports, FM: “I really do defend these in principle”.
FM says it would have been a “game changer” if Scotland had vaccine certificates last September as businesses wouldn’t have had to close.
Nicola Sturgeon confirms vaccination passports for Scottish nightclubs and large events
Unhandled: H5
Unhandled: H5
FM says that Anas Sarwar is “moving his goal posts” and that he must act with consistency if he “expects to be taken seriously in any way shape of form”.
FM says that those in the NHS “don’t need to worry about what we call it” [the crisis in the NHS], they need action to be taken and for support to be offered on the frontline.
Anas Sarwar tells FM: “Do not use the pandemic as a cover for government failure.”