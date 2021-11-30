On Tuesday, health secretary Humza Yousaf announced that a total of nine cases of the new covid variant Omicron have been identified in Scotland.

Five of these cases are in the Lanarkshire area and four are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

No Omicron cases have yet been identified in other council areas across Scotland.

This data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between 20 November and 26 November.

1. Falkirk Between November 20 and 26, Falkirk had a seven-day rate of 564.4 per 100,000 population with 907 new cases in total. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Angus This local authority had a rate of 432.6 per 100,000 population in the time period with 501 cases in total that week. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Moray Between November 20 and November 26, Moray had a total of 404 cases and a rate of 422.1 per 100,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded a case rate of 414.3 cases per 100,000 people last week. This was 398 new cases in total. Photo: Google Photo Sales