Omicron Scotland Update Live: Nicola Sturgeon in Parliament | Scots facing new covid restrictions | FM BBC booster address tonight
Follow here for all updates as the First Minister addresses the Scottish Parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon is addressing parliament right now with an update on coronavirus.
She is thought to be introducing new restrictions as the new Covid variant Omicron is predicted to hit the country hard.
The First Minister will also be on a televised address to the nation this evening.
Follow here for all updates through out the day.
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 16:04
Scotland Covid update: Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising to three households ahead of Christmas
Nicola Sturgeon has asked Scots to limit social mixing to three households in a bid to reduce the spread of Omicron ahead of Christmas.
Responding to the First Minister’s statement asking businesses to take measures to avoid crowding in bars and between tables, CAMRA’s Scotland Director Joe Crawford said:
“This is another terrible blow for licensees, brewers and consumers as they await the full details of what the First Minister’s plan for ‘avoiding crowding’ in bars is going to mean in practice.
“Any return to table service only risks destroying all the progress that has been made to rebuild Scotland’s once-thriving beer and pubs sector.
“The industry now faces further cancellations, another downturn in custom and the inability to trade at a viable capacity if we see the return of table service. A £100m fund to help hospitality businesses is welcome but won’t be sufficient to compensate businesses at this crucial time when they were relying on decent Christmas trade to help them recover and rebuild.
“It is now vital that the UK and Scottish Governments urgently work together to provide the necessary financial compensation and job support for beer and pub businesses that were already facing an employment, supply chain and cost of goods crisis, as well as trade remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.”
Update now ended. Moving onto Topical Questions in Parliament now.
FM: Will issue guidance for hospitality
“Trying to be as proportionate as possible. “
“This is about all of us reducing our contacts as much as we can”
FM has asked MSP’s to consider volunteering at their local vaccination centre.