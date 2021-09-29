The Queen is attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament ion Saturday, with Charles and Camilla.

The monarch, 95, is attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, with Charles and Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

She will address MSPs at Holyrood and then meet those who have made a positive difference to the lives of others during the coronavirus crisis at a special reception.

The Queen will meet party and parliamentary leaders in the garden lobby ahead of the ceremony in the debating chamber.

Buckingham Palace said the Mace and the Crown of Scotland would be carried into the chamber in procession to a fanfare sounded by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will then address the chamber.

The last Scottish Parliament opening ceremony took place in 2016.

