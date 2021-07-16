From Monday 19 July, fully vaccinated Scots will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days on return from amber list countries if they were jabbed in the UK.

Some countries now require proof of vaccination status before they allow holidaymakers entry.

Vaccine certificates may be used in an international jab passport programme for foreign travel (Shutterstock)

Since a service allowing Scots to download proof of vaccination was launched by the NHS in May, tens of thousands of jab certificates have been issued.

So, how can you download your vaccine status - and what can it be used for?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a vaccine certificate?

A vaccine certificate is proof that you have been jabbed.

The service allows people going on holiday abroad to access their record of vaccination if needed, showing both dates of their jab and the type of vaccine administered.

The Scottish Government said the new service was also intended to allow people to access their certificate without the need to ask their GP, which would “ease the burden” on the NHS.

While no countries required proof of vaccination to travel when the scheme first launched, some green list countries now do.

Each international destination has different entry rules for UK tourists.

More than 30 countries, including Greece and Spain, now accept the vaccine certificate.

France wants visitors from the UK to be fully vaccinated before they enter, while mainland Portugal has said it will waive quarantine requirements for the double jabbed.

As the vaccination rollout accelerates, these certificates will eventually be replaced by digital Covid status certificates, which will include jabs and testing data to be used for international travel.

However, the government is still urging people to take a “cautious” approach to going on holiday during the pandemic.

How can I get a vaccine certificate in Scotland?

People have been advised by the government to request their certificate if they are planning to travel abroad in the next 21 days.

It can be accessed by anyone who has had a dose of the Covid vaccine, including those aged 16 and 17 who have had it.

You are able to view your vaccine status via the NHS Inform patient portal.

Users are required to log in using their unique username and password included in their Covid vaccine appointment letter or text message.

But don’t worry if you’ve lost or forgotten your details, as you can create new ones on the portal using the “recover username” and “forgotten password” options.

Once you’ve signed in, you can select “vaccination status” to view your certificate, and there’s the option to request to have it sent to you through the post.

You can also request a printed copy of your vaccination status if you’re not online by phoning the free Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The scheme mirrors that in England, where people are able to use the NHS app to either download their certificate or have it emailed to them.

What can the certificate be used for?

Your Covid vaccine certificate may be needed as official proof when you travel abroad.

However, the certificate is not proof of ID, won’t act as a passport replacement and can’t guarantee you access to international travel.

Don’t worry about your privacy, though, as you can’t be tracked by your vaccination certificate and your personal information won’t be shared with third parties.

What are the current international travel rules?

At present, the Scottish Government advice is to take a “highly cautious” approach to foreign travel given the risk of new variants.

The four nations are following the same traffic light system, with countries classed as green, amber or red with differing rules surrounding quarantine and Covid testing.

Currently, there are only a select few countries on the quarantine-free green list.