'We are working flat out': ScotRail determined to keep trains running despite huge staff shortages

The train operator has been forced to cancel hundreds of train journeys this week due to the impact of Covid-19 leading to staff shortages.

Several journeys between Scotland's major cities including Edinburgh and Glasgow have been affected in recent weeks, as Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay at home whenever possible.

Hundreds of trains have been cancelled.

Further disruption is expected, with many concerned about their planned journeys over the Christmas break, but ScotRail said staff are working hard to mitigate the effect of this.

Train line bosses have asked that ScotRail customers continue to follow government guidance which includes wearing a face covering and maintaining good hand hygiene on trains.

Travellers have also been advised to plan their journey in advance as services are being disrupted.

The official ScotRail Twitter account will be providing live updates on any changes to service and customers have been recommended to check for updates before travelling.

David Ross, ScotRail communications director, has asked for the public to cooperate with social distancing measures when aboard trains to reduce the risk of transmission.

He added: “We are working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in difficult circumstances.

“We urge anyone travelling with us over the festive period to stay safe and continue to follow government guidance. This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for your entire journey.”

For more information about the train lines Christmas and New Year train timetable Scotland please visit: www.scotrail.co.uk

