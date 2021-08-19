More countries, including Georgia and Mexico, were added to the red list following the UK Government’s last international travel review.

But some popular tourist destinations, including Qatar and the UAE, were moved from the red to the amber list, with the changes coming into effect on 8 August.

Under this traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are permitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What countries are on red list? Holiday destinations on high risk travel list after latest UK update (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holiday destinations are classified as green, amber or red depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return, and fully jabbed people coming back from amber list destinations now no longer need to quarantine.

The government has instructed people not to travel to red, or high risk, countries unless for extremely essential reasons.

So, which countries are on the red list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What new countries went on the red list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

Only a few select countries moved to green after the latest review, including Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

And UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that there would be some countries moving from the amber list to the red, which has greater travel restrictions.

These are: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte.

While Turkey has remained on the red list, Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have all been moved from the red to amber list for travel – meaning that double-jabbed Scots can now go to these destinations without having to self-isolate on return after taking a PCR test.

The Scottish Government confirmed that this change would also come into place north of the border.

When did the red list changes come into place?

Changes to the green, amber and red lists came into effect from 4am on Sunday 8 August – the day after most of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions were lifted on the following day on 9 August.

This comes after the previous travel update, on 19 July, coincided with the end of the need to quarantine for fully vaccinated Scots and under-18s when they return from amber list nations.

Full list of red list countries

The red list now comprises multiple countries.

Mr Shapps said red list destinations are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

Unfortunately, this includes popular tourist destinations for summer holidays like Costa Rica and the Maldives.

These are: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The list was originally 30 countries long when the travel traffic light system first came into place.

People coming back from red list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days and 11 nights in government-approved hotels to stop new Covid infections and variants of concern entering the UK.

Travellers also need to pay for the hotel themselves at a cost of £1,750 per person for those journeying alone, while families and couples in the same hotel room pay less.

The second person pays £650, and children’s stays cost £325. A family of four staying together pays £3,050.

How are red list countries decided?

A country is deemed as high risk if a variant of concern - like the strains found in South Africa, Brazil and India - has been identified there.

The latter variant, known as Delta, is thought to be between 30 and 100% more transmissible than the mutation that was first detected in Kent.