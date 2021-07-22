Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera were moved onto the amber travel list on Monday 19 July.

In a blow to holidaymakers, the popular Balearic Islands changed to amber only 15 days after they were added to the quarantine-free green list, following the latest travel update.

The change came into place on the same day fully vaccinated people arriving in Scotland from amber list destinations no longer needed to quarantine.

Before the change, people in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales are only allowed to travel to a small number of countries on the green list without the need to self-isolate upon their return.

So, what the amber list countries and what are the new quarantine rules?

Here’s what you need to know.

Popular holiday destinations like Greece are still on the amber travel list (Shutterstock)

What countries are on the amber list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday (14 July) that Spain’s tourists hotspots the Balearic Islands, as well as the British Virgin Islands, would move from the green to the amber list due to concerns over rising case rates.

The Scottish Government then confirmed that this change would also come into place north of the border.

The decision came as a shock to holidaymakers since the Balearic Islands - which includes Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera - were only added to the green list two weeks ago.

Travellers coming back to Scotland will need to follow the relevant isolation and testing rules for amber list countries.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan were added to the green travel list, while Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were moved to the red list.

These changes all came into effect at 4am on Monday 19 July.

The latest amber list now includes the majority of Europe, as well as the US and Canada.

The full list of amber countries can be found on the Scottish Government website.

If a country is not on the list, you should not assume it is a green or red destination.

What are the amber list quarantine rules in Scotland?

Fully jabbed adults who are arriving from countries on the amber list no longer have to quarantine from Monday 19 July, as long as they have been inoculated through a UK vaccination programme.

It was the same date that further Covid rules were relaxed in Scotland as the country moved to Level 0.

However, travellers must also still take a PCR test on day two of their arrival back to Scotland.

"We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs during her update to Holyrood.

"And, notwithstanding this change, we continue to advise against non essential overseas travel at this time."

Anyone who tests positive for, or has symptoms of, Covid will still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule change mirrors the one announced for England by Mr Shapps, which also came into place on 19 July.

Fully jabbed holidaymakers were hoping the same quarantine-free rule would be brought in for Scotland, since many residents opt to fly in and out of airports south of the border.

What are the amber list rules for unvaccinated people?

Unvaccinated people returning from amber countries to Scotland must still take two post-arrival tests on day two and day eight, as well as quarantining at home for 10 days.

Those in England have the option to pay for a private test on day five to end isolation, but this does not apply in Scotland.

You must also complete a passenger locator form, and take a Covid test before travelling.