Summer holidays abroad from Scotland are back on the cards under the travel traffic light system.

International destinations have been added to green, amber and red lists depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

At the moment, people in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return - although that is set to change in England from 19 July when fully jabbed people coming from amber list destinations will no longer need to quarantine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many as 12 countries could be added to the green travel list - including Italy, Bulgaria and Germany (Shutterstock)

Holidaymakers are hoping that popular tourist hotspots - like Italy, Germany and France - will be added to the green list during the next travel update.

So, which countries could make the green list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What countries will be on the green list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied throughout the four nations.

Representatives from Downing Street and the devolved administrations are scheduled to meet this week to discuss which countries should be added to the green list.

To the delight of holidaymakers, the Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and Barbados were among the places added to the quarantine-free list during the last travel update.

And as many as 12 countries could be added to the quarantine-free travel list this time around - including Italy, Bulgaria and Germany.

That’s according to former British Airways strategist Robert Boyle, who has claimed these popular destinations meet the government’s threshold for moving from the amber to green list.

Mr Boyle, who has accurately predicted past green list changes, told The Telegraph he had used an algorithm based on the data the UK Government uses to decide the green list changes.

The criteria states a destination needs to have an infection rate lower than 20 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive testing rate of less than 1.5%, as well as high vaccination levels.

Based on that, the aviation expert has said a host of countries could be added to the green list at the next review.

These are: Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Canada, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

While Italy’s seven-day infection rate is just 13 per 100,000 people, Germany’s is even lower at six per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s seven-day rate sits at only five, and Poland’s is at one.

When is the next travel update?

The last UK travel update was made by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on 24 June.

According to the government’s three-week review timeline, the next announcement should be made on Thursday 15 July.

Any changes announced will then come into place the week after, potentially on Wednesday 21 July.

What countries are currently on the green list?

People coming back from green list countries don’t have to quarantine, but they do need to take a PCR Covid test on day two of their arrival back into the UK.

Arrivals also need to take a pre-departure test.

From 30 June, holidaymakers have been able to travel to the following places without having to self-isolate on return: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca), Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The devolved administrations have told people not to travel to countries that aren’t on the green list, unless for essential reasons.