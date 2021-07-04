Coronavirus safety measures such as mask wearing and social distancing will be optional after 19 July as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions, according to a report by Sky News.

Housing secretary, Robert Jenrick said that the government can now think about “how we can return to normality as much as possible".

The report comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to update the nation on plans for what has been dubbed as ‘Freedom Day’ in England.

Face masks have become a common sight in the last year, but when might we be rid of them?

Here is how it could play out.

When do I have to wear a face mask?

Currently in the UK, you must by law wear a face covering in a number of indoor settings, including in public transport, in shops and supermarkets, and in hospitality settings, except when seated.



The full list of rules on wearing face masks is available on the government website.

When can we stop wearing face masks?

Ministers have now said that the all legal coronavirus restrictions, including requirements to wear face masks, are set to be ditched on 19 July.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he was looking forward to ditching his mask as soon as there was not a “legal compulsion” to wear one, adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the “data looks good” to allow the removal of the remaining restrictions.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak also told The Times CEO Summit it was his “strong expectation” that restrictions will be scrapped on 19 July when we reach step 4 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

On 4 July, Robert Jenrick told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme that "we are not going to put the COVID-19 virus behind us forever, we're going to have to learn to live with it".

He continued: "It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult and learn to live with the virus."

Will face masks be scrapped completely?

While the requirement to wear face masks by law looks set to be scrapped on 19 July, Jenrick has suggested that this won’t be the end of face coverings forever.

He said: "We are going to now move into a period where there won't be legal restrictions - the state won't be telling you what to do - but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgement.

"So different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example."

He stressed that mask wearing will be a matter of “personal choice”, explaining that some people may want to continue wearing face coverings in certain situations.

Jenrick added that he will no longer wear a face mask once it is no longer necessary.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also said that we will need to find ways to live with Covid-19 as the virus cannot be “eliminated” entirely.

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, he said “We are going to have to learn to accept COVID and find ways to cope with it, just as we do with flu.”

