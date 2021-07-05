When can we stop wearing face masks? UK rules on face coverings explained - as Boris Johnson gives update

Boris Johnson said it would “depend on the circumstances” when asked if he would continue to wear a face mask.

He said: “I think that what we’re trying to do is move from universal Government diktat to relying on people’s personal responsibility and clearly there’s a big difference between travelling on a crowded tube train and sitting late at night in a virtually empty carriage on the main railway line.

Face masks have become a common sight in the last year, but when might we be rid of them? (Photo: Shutterstock)

“So what we want to do is for people to exercise their personal responsibility but to remember the value of face coverings both in protecting themselves, and others.”

When do I have to wear a face mask?

Currently in the UK, you must by law wear a face covering in a number of indoor settings, including in public transport, in shops and supermarkets, and in hospitality settings, except when seated.

Many hope that face masks will not be mandatory this summer - but they still could be (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The full list of rules on wearing face masks is available on the government website.

When can we stop wearing face masks in the UK?

The Prime Minister has now said that all legal coronavirus restrictions, including requirements to wear face masks, are set to be ditched on 19 July in England.

The Scottish Government has said there will be "ongoing need" for face coverings when all other restrictions are lifted on 9 August, and Scotland's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch added: "Remember, this is principally a selfless act to protect other people – which would still be a sensible thing to do if you can’t distance fully."

Commuters wear face masks as they pass through Vauxhall underground station in June 2020 - nearly a full year on, face coverings remain mandatory (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ministers in Wales have so far refused to follow the UK and Scottish governments in setting a date when they will lift Covid-19 rules, arguing that experts need more time to analyse the extent vaccinations have broken the link between infections and hospital cases.

Rules in Northern Ireland have just eased, with another review due on 8 July.

Will face masks be scrapped completely?

While the requirement to wear face masks by law will be scrapped on 19 July for England, many scientists agree that this won’t be the end of face coverings forever.

Asked if there were circumstances in which he would continue to wear a face covering, Mr Johnson said it would “depend on the circumstances”.

He went on: “Clearly there’s a big difference between travelling on a crowded Tube train and sitting, late at night, in a virtually empty carriage on the main railway line.”

A YouGov survey of 2,749 British adults indicated that 71% of the public want current rules to remain in place for longer.

Some organisations could still make face coverings a condition of carriage.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said discussions are planned between Transport for London, the Department for Transport and other transport providers “before we decide our next steps”.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is opposed to the lifting of the face covering rule, told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme he had the power to continue to make them mandatory on Manchester’s tram network.

But he will not do so as “I just don’t see how we would be able to enforce it”.

