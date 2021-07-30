Scotland’s school pupils have been enjoying their summer holidays after a tumultuous few months.

The Covid pandemic resulted in months of school closures, with face-to-face teaching replaced with remote learning as the country went into lockdown.

But widespread disruption to education continued even after children started returning to classrooms in phases from the end of February.

Pupils have faced widespread disruption as a result of the Covid pandemic

Many pupils have faced repeated self-isolation, face masks have been required in class and exams were cancelled for a second year.

Some coronavirus restrictions could still be in place in schools when they reopen in August.

So, when do Scottish schools go back - and what will the Covid rules be?

When do schools go back in Scotland?

Most schools in Scotland broke up for summer on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June.

The holiday typically lasts for around six weeks, and the duration is no different for the 2020/21 academic year.

However, the end date of the summer break differs between individual schools and council areas across Scotland.

Many pupils will be expected to return to classrooms during the week beginning Monday 16 August.

Some institutions go back at the start of that week, while others expect pupils to return on Tuesday 17 or Wednesday 18 August.

You can find out the autumn term start date for your area on your local council’s website, where all the school term, half term and holiday dates should be published.

This Scottish Government tool will take you straight to the school holiday dates section of your local authority’s site.

Parents and guardians should also double check when the holiday ends with their child’s school, since term dates can vary between institutions.

The Scotsman has also put together this handy list of the official school holiday dates for each Scottish council area, including when students are set to return to classrooms in August.

Will there be Covid restrictions when schools go back?

As Covid rules continue to ease in Scotland, there are questions surrounding what the new school term in August will look like.

Both parents and pupils are wondering if the autumn term will be more “normal”.

The Scottish Government is yet to outline plans for children returning to school in August.

Self-isolation

Before schools broke up, children were required to self-isolate if they were identified as a close contact of a fellow pupil who had tested positive for the virus.

Inevitably, this caused disruption for thousands of pupils. Towards the start of the summer holiday, the number of school children isolating had reached more than 24,000 on 22 June.

The Scottish Government said it is reviewing the need for self-isolation within schools and an announcement could be made on Tuesday (3 August) when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm if remaining Covid restrictions will be scrapped on 9 August.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch previously suggested the rules could be axed for the beginning of the new term.

He told BBC Scotland at the start of July that “strict contact self-isolation” could be replaced with routine daily testing.

Prof Leitch added there will be a decision made over summer before schools go back about “what isolation might look like”.

Face coverings

Meanwhile, all secondary school pupils in the country had been wearing face coverings in classrooms since they returned to face-to-face learning.

While the government is looking at the role of masks within society after Scotland’s proposed “Freedom Day” on 9 August, when it is hoped remaining Covid restrictions will be eased, face coverings could still be required in some settings, including schools.

Speaking at the end of June, Ms Sturgeon said: "Although no final decision has been taken, it may be that, in some settings, which might include schools, we ask people to continue to wear face coverings for a period longer."

The Scottish Government’s advisory group on Covid rules in schools has called for an end to the practice “where possible”.

But opposition leaders have called for an end to compulsory face masks in schools.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell said pupils deserved a return to normal after 18 months of disruption to their learning.

He said: "Young people have already faced a year of upheaval and disrupted education. They deserve a return to normality as soon as possible.

“The success of Scotland and the UK’s vaccine scheme means that face masks in schools are no longer a necessity, as the government’s advisers have suggested."

Exams

Pupils in Scotland will also be told what next year’s exams will look like before schools go back in August.