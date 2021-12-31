What are the differences between England and Scotland's self-isolation rules? (Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The UK is continuing to see daily coronavirus cases spike as the impact of the Omicron variant’s rise during the festive period starts to come to light.

There were almost 190,000 cases reported in the UK as a whole on Thursday December 29 and a new record high of 16,857 Covid cases reported in Scotland on Thursday.

With more people across the UK and worldwide testing positive for Covid-19 than ever before, knowing when and how to self-isolate to slow the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant is key.

But recent changes to self-isolation rules in England and Scotland have led to confusion over the differences in self-isolation requirements above and below the border, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to bring Scotland’s self-isolation rules in line with England’s.

Here’s when you need to self-isolate in Scotland, how long you need to self-isolate and and how Scotland’s self-isolation rules differ to Covid isolation requirements in England.

How long is self-isolation in the UK?

Self-isolation has been imposed on people in countries all over the world as one of the key ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It requires those who have caught coronavirus or who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus to stay at home, indoors and away from others for a prolonged period so as not to pass Covid onto anyone else.

In Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, the full self-isolation period for those who have caught Covid-19 or have been identified as a household close contact is still 10 days.

However, the self-isolation window in England has now been shortened to seven days for those who test positive for coronavirus but receive negative lateral flow test results on day six and seven of their isolation period.

But the time spent in self-isolation if you have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus changes changes depending on which nation you are in, your vaccination status and whether you test positive or negative for Covid as a close contact.

When do I need to self-isolate in Scotland?

The Scottish Government revised its rules on self-isolation in Scotland on Friday December 10 as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of an increase in Covid cases with the rise of the Omicron variant.

Updated self-isolation rules in Scotland now require household contacts of someone testing positive for coronavirus to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status or their own test result.

If household contacts then develop symptoms during this period of self-isolation, they are required to get a PCR test and self-isolate for a further 10 days if they test positive for Covid-19.

Those in Scotland who are fully vaccinated and identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19 outside of their household should self-isolate, but can stop self-isolating if they remain asymptomatic and receive a negative PCR test.

Unvaccinated and partially-jabbed adults have to self-isolate for 10 days if identified as a close contact by Test and Protect, regardless of whether they present any Covid symptoms.

What are the self-isolation rules in England?

Plan B Covid measures introduced in England in early December saw self-isolation rules change in the country as the threat of Omicron increased.

Alongside measures reintroducing requirements for face masks or coverings to be worn on public transport in England and a renewed stress on working from home where possible, the UK Government introduced daily testing requirements on fully vaccinated close contacts of people with Covid-19.

While partially or non-vaccinated people in England were, as in Scotland, required to self-isolate for a full ten days if identified as a close contact of someone with coronavirus, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to self-isolate.

In England, fully jabbed citizens are no longer required to self-isolate if contact with someone testing positive for Covid took place 14 days after receiving their second vaccine.

Those taking part in vaccine trials, children and anyone able to provide evidence of a medical reason for not being vaccinated will also not have to self-isolate.

The self-isolation period in England was also shortened to seven days, rather than 10, for those testing positive for Covid-19 – allowing someone infected with coronavirus to end self-isolation if they test negative on the sixth and seventh day of their isolation.

The rule change in England mirrors similar cuts to self-isolation periods in countries worldwide, with France, Spain and the United States likewise cutting self-isolation windows considerably.

